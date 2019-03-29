Assistant sheriff cleared of accusations he gave preferential treatment to murder suspect in jail

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An internal investigation report says the assistant sheriff of Charleston County did not violate sheriff's office policies and procedures when he gave a murder suspect shoes, earplugs and milk others perceived as a "special privilege."
The investigation focused on whether Assistant Sheriff Mitch Lucas exceeded his authority in making sure the items were provided to Brittany Simpson.
Simpson, 32, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of her father, Robert Simpson, at their home in the I’on community in Mount Pleasant in May 2017.
A fellow inmate in the Al Cannon Detention Center wrote a letter alleging Simpson was receiving special privileges and that letter prompted the Office of Professional Standards to begin an investigation. Those alleged privileges included a new mattress, milk every day, special shoes, special ear plugs for the shower, special socks and her personal laptop to be used to review documents related to her case that were provided by her attorney.
In February, Simpson’s attorney, David Aylor, said she has permission to use the laptop to review evidence involved in her case.
Simpson’s mother, Susan Simpson, confirmed her daughter is getting the items mentioned in the letter, however she said the sheriff’s office approved them for medical reasons.
Investigators searched Simpson’s cell in February and the report states they found a pair of black shoes with Velcro straps, the only item they found that other inmates did not have direct access to. Investigators found socks were “no different” from socks offered to other inmates and Simpson did not have more socks and shirts than rules and regulations allow.
On Oct. 7, Simpson was interviewed for the investigation. She told investigators she suffers from plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of connective tissue that extends from the heel bone to the toes. Simpson said her mother and attorney were able to convince Lucas to allow her to have a pair of shows “to avoid any liability if Inmate Simpson suffered long term disability from not having proper footwear.”
Simpson told investigators she received silicon ear plugs for the shower because she has “chronic ear issues.” She said she requested ear plugs from the jail’s medical staff but that they did not issue her a prescription for them. She said her mother and attorney contacted Lewis and he approved ear plugs for her use in the shwoer.
She said that she did not feel she receives special treatment and listed several instances in which she said she was denied requests, the report states. She reportedly had been turned down for requests for more fruits and vegetables, milk, and a gray mattress.
During the interview, Simpson referred to Lucas by his first name, “Mitch,” but said neither she nor her mother , to her knowledge, had known Lucas before she was jailed or spoken to him in person.
“She explained when calling Assistant Sheriff Lucas ‘Mitch,’ she was simply referring to him by name and meant no disrespect,” the report states.
The investigator explained to her that if another inmate or anyone else heard her refer to Lucas by his first name, “it could be inferred they have a personal relationship.”
A jail employee told investigators Simpson requested milk because of an alleged vitamin D deficiency. After a request was received by Lucas for milk for Simpson, the jail employee, who was managing the negotiation of a contract with a new vendor, “incorrectly informed [Lucas] milk would be provided to each inmate with breakfast under the new contract.” Lucas ordered milk be provided and said she should be tested for vitamin D deficiency. The employee discovered the new vendor contract did not provide milk, but did not believe she informed Lucas. When Simpson did not receive milk under the new contract, Simpson’s mother complained to Lucas, who then sent an email to several people saying “he was going to start suspending people” if Simpson did not receive milk. A letter was attached to Simpson’s meal each morning stating that “per the assistant sheriff,” Simpson was to receive milk and required Simpson to sign for the milk each day to show proof she was receiving it.
Investigators also obtained an email sent from Simpson’s mother complaining about conditions and specifically mentioning water in showers was too hot. The water temperature turned out to be over the recommended temperature and the issue was resolved. A complaint about the availability of toilet paper was also resolved.
After continued complaints were received about Simpson’s mattress being “too thin” and hurting her back, her mattress, along with others in the unit were replaced, the report states.
Investigators spoke to several detention center employees, inmates and even Simpson’s mother about the complaints and concerns.
“There is no evidence Assistant Sheriff Lucas ordered Inmate Simpson receive items not afforded to other inmates in a similar situation,” the report concluded. “There is no evidence Assistant Sheriff Lucas ordered Inmate Simpson be treated different from other inmates.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.