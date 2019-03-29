Assistant sheriff cleared of accusations he gave preferential treatment to murder suspect in jail

A jail employee told investigators Simpson requested milk because of an alleged vitamin D deficiency. After a request was received by Lucas for milk for Simpson, the jail employee, who was managing the negotiation of a contract with a new vendor, “incorrectly informed [Lucas] milk would be provided to each inmate with breakfast under the new contract.” Lucas ordered milk be provided and said she should be tested for vitamin D deficiency. The employee discovered the new vendor contract did not provide milk, but did not believe she informed Lucas. When Simpson did not receive milk under the new contract, Simpson’s mother complained to Lucas, who then sent an email to several people saying “he was going to start suspending people” if Simpson did not receive milk. A letter was attached to Simpson’s meal each morning stating that “per the assistant sheriff,” Simpson was to receive milk and required Simpson to sign for the milk each day to show proof she was receiving it.