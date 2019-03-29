Coroner identifies man who fell over I-26 barrier following car crash

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who investigators say died after falling over an I-26 barrier following a car crash in Charleston on Wednesday.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Joshua Brost of Michigan died at MUSC from his injuries.
Charleston police officials say a Suzuki SUV was traveling on the on-ramp between I-26 and the Ravenel Bridge when it struck a Ford sedan which was disabled on the right shoulder of the on-ramp.
“The force of the impact pushed the Ford forward striking the vehicle’s owner who had exited the disabled vehicle,” CPD officials said.
A report states the vehicle’s owner was thrown over the barrier and fell from the elevated roadway to the ground below.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased several hours later.
"A passenger in the Ford sedan who had also exited the vehicle when it became disabled was uninjured in the collision," Charleston police said.
The driver of the Suzuki was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The on-ramp was closed for four hours while investigators with the Major Accident Investigation Team collected evidence and towed the vehicles which were involved in the collision.
