Coroners identifies 2 men killed in shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -The Georgetown County Coroners office has identified two men killed in a shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub on Friday morning.
Matthew Cobb Jr, 28 of Hemingway and Tevin Washington, 28, of Georgetown were killed in a shooting at a nightclub located on the 900 block of Petigru Drive shortly after 3 a.m.
A third person was also injured by gunshots, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
Investigators are continuing to work the case. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.