Deputies: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 29, 2019 at 3:38 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 8:27 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say two people were killed early Friday morning in a shooting at a nightclub.

A third person was also injured by gunshots, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.

Deputies responded to the club in the 900 block of Petigru Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Investigators are continuing to work the case. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

