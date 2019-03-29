Deputies: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Pawleys Island nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say two people were killed early Friday morning in a shooting at a nightclub.
A third person was also injured by gunshots, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
Deputies responded to the club in the 900 block of Petigru Drive shortly after 3 a.m.
Investigators are continuing to work the case. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
