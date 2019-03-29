Deputies looking for information after man shot in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for information information after a man was shot twice in Kingstree.
On March 19, deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flora Street for a shooting.
Deputies found the victim lying on the floor of a home with a gunshot wound to the leg and torso.
The victim said while he was walking in the yard, an unknown person asked who he was.
According to the victim, when he identified himself, the suspect shot the victim twice.
“The victim then ran to the sister’s residence after being shot,” WCSO officials said.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.
