Deputies: Two arrested after gun battle at Lowcountry community center injures man

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested two men after a gun battle at a community center injured another man.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Mark Kristopher Bryant of Greeleyville and 21-year-old Jarmaine Kirkland of Salters who were each charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.
On Sunday, deputies responded to the St. Lawrence Community Center in Salters for a shooting.
Deputies reported finding the victim sitting on the ground near the community center building with a gunshot wound to the neck.
An investigation revealed the victim was playing basketball when he and Kirkland got into a physical altercation.
“Shortly after the altercation, Kirkland and Mark Bryant got into a physical altercation that later led to gunfire,” WCSO officials said.
Investigators say they discovered the shots fired by Kirkland struck the victim.
A report states the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.
