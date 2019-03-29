Father of 5th grader who died after elementary school fight schedules Monday news conference

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - On the same day pathologists at MUSC performed an autopsy on a 10-year-old girl who died after a fight at her school, the child’s father announced plans to speak to the media.
Jermaine Van Dyke, the father of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, who died of injuries sustained from a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, will hold a news conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. outside the school, his attorneys said.
Attorneys David Aylor and Mark Peper issued the following statement on behalf of Jermaine Van Dyke:
“To date, Jermaine Van Dyke has been provided no pertinent information from school officials or local law enforcement regarding the death of his daughter while in the custody and care of the school district. Rightfully so, he is distraught and frustrated by their lack of communication and refusal to allow him access to any videos or investigative findings related to this matter. Mr. Van Dyke would like to thank the community for their support and prayers during these very difficult times and vows to fight for the answers his family and this community deserves.”
Aylor and Peper plan to update the community on the results of their investigation into Wright’s death.
Earlier on Friday, attorneys representing Wright’s mother called for transparency as the family waits for answers to several questions about what unfolded in the classroom.
Late Friday afternoon, Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said test results from Friday morning’s autopsy aren’t expected to be in for several weeks and declined to comment on any specifics of the case. Stone said was too early to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed in Wright’s death.
Deputies responded to the school Monday after what school district officials described as a fight in the classroom. An incident report said Wright was unconscious but breathing at a nurse’s station. She was airlifted from the school to MUSC in Charleston where she died at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released a cause or manner of death.
