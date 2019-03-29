Goose Creek police combats traffic related fatalities and seizes drugs with new Target Zero vehicle

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Goose Creek Police combats traffic related fatalities and seizes drugs with a new Target Zero vehicle.
The Target Zero vehicle is part of a state grant launched in 2014 which aimed at reducing the number of traffic related fatalities to zero.
Officers stopped a vehicle for improper lane change and then smelled marijuana which prompted them to search the vehicle, according to Goose Creek police Facebook page.
While searching the vehicle, officers say they discovered 2.45 grams of heroin, 1.64 grams of crystal meth, four grams of marijuana, eight pieces of Xanax, one hydrocodone pill and one glock handgun. They also found various drug related items such as scales, rolling papers, pipes and grinders.
Police also say the driver was a convicted felon.
