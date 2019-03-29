Lawsuit: Ecuadorian airline owes Charleston International Airport $34K after plane diverted in 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed this week in Charleston County courts states that an Ecuadorian airline which made an emergency landing in Charleston in 2018 still owes the Holy City’s international airport more than $34,000.
TAME Airlines flight 550 was traveling from Ecuador to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when it diverted to Charleston because of weather conditions on April 16, 2018.
While on the ground, the plane clipped a light pole with its wing which cost $20,007 for the airport to repair, according to the suit brought by the airport.
The impact of the crash with the pole caused the plane to be disabled and the lawsuit says the Charleston County Aviation Authority had to arrange for 17 vans to transport 271 passengers, 10 crew members and two pets so they could clear customs at the airport and later provide hotels.
The lawsuit states the Charleston Aviation Authority chartered two planes to JFK the next day for a total of $4,455.66. The CAA says it provides it provided food, snacks, beverages and cots to passengers for $6,752.70 and $58.80 for miscellaneous charges.
The Aviation Authority also claimed in the suit that it paid employees a total of $3,520 in overtime pay to deal with the diverted flight.
The airport says in the suit that the total amount TAME Airlines has refused to pay is $34,793 and wants the money to be paid out.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.