Lowcountry gospel artists hope to bring home top honors at the Stellar Awards

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two local artists are competing for gospel gold out west.
Jarell Smalls of Charleston and Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville are nominees for the Stellar Awards in Las Vegas Friday night. The Stellars are the equivalent of the Grammys in the gospel music industry.
Gospel radio stations are pumping Jarell Smalls & Company’s cover of the song “Come On In The Room.”
Jarell and/or his group are up for: Traditional Duo/Chorus Group, Traditional Male Vocalist, Traditional CD, and Quartet of the Year.
Kelontae Gavin is a grad of Summerville High School. Many people became big fans after a youtube video of Kelontae singing in the lunchroom.
He is nominated for Male Vocalist, Contemporary Male Vocalist, Contemporary CD of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year.
He will perform his hit song, “This Ain’t No Ordinary Worship,” at the awards show, which will air on BET on Easter Sunday, April 21.
By the way, Kelontae celebrated his birthday Thursday, he is now 20 years old. Good luck to both of these homegrown gospel greats.
