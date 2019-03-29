Making your tax refund work in your favor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Riana Thomas and her soon to be family of five is using this years tax return to her advantage and paying off some debt.
“We decided to use $2,000 for student loan debt and the rest we are putting away in savings for our new baby,” Thomas says.
That’s great news to the ears of Financial Coach Debbie Kidd with Orgin SC.
Kidd says paying off debt especially those with high interest rates are one of the key things she tells her clients to do with their tax return.
“A lot of people get it and they are at the mall or taking a trip and that’s fine if you don’t have debt and bills that are outstanding or late,” Kidd says.
Another good use with your tax return, according to Kidd is to start building or adding to an existing emergency fund for those situations that might come up.
“We live paycheck to paycheck never saving for that rainy day those days come when we least expect it that flat tire that car repair things that are gonna happen and you will not be prepared for it,” Kidd says.
Kidd says if debts are paid off its ok to spend some of your tax return on something you might need.
That’s what Thomas and her family is doing with a little of their money.
They just purchased a home late last year and decided to buy just a few things.
Thomas says getting things paid off fast is always her goal so she does not build interest and Kidd agrees.
“Think of how great you are going to feel when you pay that bill down you have dreamed about it saying I wish I didn’t have this bill but put that into motion and to say I don’t have it.”
Thomas also recently added a new priority to her list.
The next goal is to save up for college for the kids.
If you’re itching to spend your refund another option is to put it into a savings account that’s not tied to a debit card or invest it into a CD, Kidd says.
Kidd says that way you don’t have the urge to touch it.
