Part of Courtenay Drive downtown will be closed Saturday morning
By Abbey O'Brien | March 29, 2019 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 11:31 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Part of Courtenay Drive, near Roper Hospital, will be closed Saturday morning from about 8-10 a.m. A crane will be on the road to lift a new generator onto the hospital.

The generator is part of a $10 million upgrade to make sure the hospital can operate as normal during severe weather like a hurricane. The generator weights about 43,000 pounds, powers up to 2,000 kilowatts and will be the fourth generator on site.

According to a release, Roper Hospital has received a total of $6.1 million in federal grants for its Shelter-in-Place projects. The grants include:

  • $3.4 million federal grant, the largest ever awarded to Roper St. Francis Healthcare, to purchase and elevate a new chiller and cooling tower system
  • $2.7 million in two separate grants to fund the generator and a fire pump.

Roper Hospital stayed open during last summer’s hurricane threats.

