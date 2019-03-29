Principal sends letter acknowledging student’s death, promising support for students, families

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville High School’s principal emailed parents late Thursday afternoon expressing grief at the loss of a student.
The email from Principal Kenny Farrell did not name the student who died or provide any information on the cause of death. However, it promised several assemblies Friday to provide information.
The letter reads:
Good Evening
The Summerville family is saddened and impacted by the loss of one of our students. This is a difficult time for all of us. Please know that we are here to assist all of our students and families in any way we can in dealing with these tragic situations. This week our faculty and staff along with various community agencies have focused on assisting the students in need. Grade level informational assemblies will be held tomorrow as we continue to provide support and guidance for all of our students. During the assemblies, Summerville High staff will remind students of the avenues for reporting any known or potential safety concerns. We want our students to know these avenues and feel comfortable using them so that necessary steps can be taken to address concerns. We will continue to be in touch with you regarding support and upcoming informational sessions that will be offered. If you have suggestions for topics we should consider in future informational sessions, please share your ideas with us. As always, our students are our top priority!
Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor confirmed a student died last week but said she was unable to comment further out of respect to the family.
But Raynor said that in the aftermath, a lot of inaccurate information was being spread on social media. The letter was a move to show the school is bring proactive in working with the students, she said.
Raynor said the school is also planning a possible meeting for parents to address concerns.
