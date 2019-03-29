Principal sends letter acknowledging student’s death, promising support for students, families

The Summerville family is saddened and impacted by the loss of one of our students. This is a difficult time for all of us. Please know that we are here to assist all of our students and families in any way we can in dealing with these tragic situations. This week our faculty and staff along with various community agencies have focused on assisting the students in need. Grade level informational assemblies will be held tomorrow as we continue to provide support and guidance for all of our students. During the assemblies, Summerville High staff will remind students of the avenues for reporting any known or potential safety concerns. We want our students to know these avenues and feel comfortable using them so that necessary steps can be taken to address concerns. We will continue to be in touch with you regarding support and upcoming informational sessions that will be offered. If you have suggestions for topics we should consider in future informational sessions, please share your ideas with us. As always, our students are our top priority!