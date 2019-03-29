Rep. Joe Cunningham meets with coastal mayors about bill banning offshore drilling forever

“I promised the people of the Lowcountry that I would make sure there was NEVER drilling off our coasts - and that's a promise I intend to keep,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Our beaches, businesses, and way of life should not be for sale. South Carolinians want nothing to do with offshore drilling and the devastating threat it poses to our vibrant natural resources. I am proud to have the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advocates, and organizations up and down South Carolina and across both the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead this bipartisan bill across the finish line to ban offshore drilling off our coast once and for all.”