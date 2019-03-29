Rep. Joe Cunningham meets with coastal mayors about bill banning offshore drilling forever

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Congressman Joe Cunningham met with coastal mayors and community members Friday touting his proposed federal legislation against offshore drilling.
His bill would permanently ban oil and gas leasing off the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines.
“I promised the people of the Lowcountry that I would make sure there was NEVER drilling off our coasts - and that's a promise I intend to keep,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Our beaches, businesses, and way of life should not be for sale. South Carolinians want nothing to do with offshore drilling and the devastating threat it poses to our vibrant natural resources. I am proud to have the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advocates, and organizations up and down South Carolina and across both the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead this bipartisan bill across the finish line to ban offshore drilling off our coast once and for all.”
Cunningham expects the bill to pass the House of Representatives, but he believes Senate support will be more challenging to garner.
“Our nation is now energy independent,” Cunningham said. “We don’t need to explore for more oil and gas off our shorelines. It’s allowing states the right to do exactly what they want to do off our shorelines, allowing these coastal mayors to have a voice in the halls of Congress.
The Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.
