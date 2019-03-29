Riverland Terrace neighbors stay home from work to babysit tree trimming

“It is important to note that our trimming standards and required clearances around our lines have not changed. Line clearing crews work on our system 52 weeks each year. Overgrown vegetation and tree limbs are the number one reason for power outages on our system and trimming on a routine cycle serves to protect the long-term health of the tree. We continue to follow nationally recognized, arborist approved standards. Each tree is different in structure, and our pruning practices take that into consideration. The trimming may or may not look exactly like the pervious trim cycle depending on a number of factors including dead or diseased limbs and growth closer to primary wiring than in previous cycles. Consequently, the appearance may also vary from tree to tree once the work is complete,” Paul Fischer, an SCE&G spokesperson says.