Suspects arrested after multiple people shot at in drive-by shooting at construction site in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested two people after multiple people were shot at in a drive-by shooting at a construction site in North Charleston early Friday morning.
Investigators charged Alfonso Vargas and Juan Emilio Pacheco-Nelson with four counts of attempted murder. Vargas was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
The investigation started on Friday at 12:15 a.m. when police responded to a call for shots fired on Stall Road.
Three victims told officers that someone in a black Jeep had fired several shots in their direction.
They said it began when they were working outside and a Jeep parked across the road. Three people from the vehicle approached the victims and asked if a person named “Willie” was there., according to the victims.
The victims said after they told them that there was no one by that name there, one of the three subjects climbed onto a trailer and looked inside a window. When one of the victims asked what he was doing, police say the subject became aggressive and cursed the victim out.
The suspects left in the Jeep, but the victims say the Jeep returned and someone inside fired 4 to 5 rounds towards the victims.
“The victims stated they felt the ricochets off of the gravel driveway and took cover,” a police report states.
A fourth victim said his phone, which had been placed in his pants pocket, was struck and likely had a bullet lodged inside the phone.
A police officer located the suspects’ Jeep pulling into the Citgo gas station on 5995 Rivers Ave. Authorities then detained four people including a juvenile, and found ammunition in the Jeep.
A report states a spent shell casing was found on the floor near the driver’s seat, another shell casing was found behind the driver’s seat, an empty magazine in the driver’s door panel, a loaded magazine on the passenger side , and an empty firearm stuffed inside the driver’s seat.
Police say a small bag of marijuana was also located near the driver’s seat.
According to investigators, the victims positively identified all four of the people in the Jeep and stated that all of them were involved in the incident.
A report states the driver of the Jeep, Alfonso Vargas, was identified as the person firing the gun.
