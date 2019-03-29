‘Taste of the Bridge Run’ set for April 5

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As the Lowcountry gears up for the 42nd Annual Cooper River Bridge Run, restaurants are preparing to help runners fuel up.
More than 25 restaurants are participating in this year’s Taste of the Bridge Run including Jim N’ Nicks, Halls Chophouse, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.
You’ll be able to taste the offerings for $15.
The Taste of the Bridge Run is April 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Convention Center in North Charleston.
The Cooper River Bridge Run takes place the following morning.
