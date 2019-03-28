Three arrested in shooting that killed mother of two in crossfire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 27-year-old mother of two in north Charlotte Thursday evening.
Police say the woman killed, Kendal Ryan Crank, was driving on 28th Street near North Tryon Street around 5:15 p.m. when she was caught in the crossfire of people shooting.
Police say witnesses reported several males shooting at each other near the intersection at the time of the shooting. Crank’s car rolled to a stop and whoever was shooting left the scene.
Crank was pronounced dead at the scene
“She was just going about her daily life - that makes this even more tragic,” CMPD officials said during a press conference on Friday.
During that press conference, police confirmed three people had been arrested. Seventeen-year-old Adonis Smith, 22-year-old Tychicus Dobie and 24-year-old Marquis Smith are all charged with murder in Crank’s death.
Crank was the niece of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Her step-father and brother describe her as a flower and a wonderful mother. They say they want her to know “she is loved and her two kids will be well taken care of.”
Crank, who family says was a graduate of Independence High School and was studying to become a nurse, leaves behind a 9-year-old and a 3-year-old, Lamaya and Kyrie.
“Kendal always trusted me with them, and I want her to know her kids will be fine. You bet I have got them,” Crank’s older brother said.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
