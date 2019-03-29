Warm weekend with increasing rain chances

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Warming temperatures will continue to be the story for the next several days before a cold front brings a cool down and increasing chances of rain. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be a dry start to the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s on Saturday. Clouds will increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area from the west. We’ll start out dry but showers could pop up as early as lunch time. The best rain chance will come Sunday afternoon and early evening as the cold front moves offshore. Highs should reach 80° before the rain moves in. Much cooler weather will move in for the beginning of next week as we keep an eye out for the potential of a strong area of low pressure that could bring a decent round of rain on Tuesday. Highs will likely only be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. This storm should depart Tuesday night leading to sunnier, warmer weather starting on Wednesday.