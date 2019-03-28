Woman jumps from moving car to escape man who raped her for three months, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities have taken a Robeson County man into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman several times over the last three months.
According to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office press release, 45-year-old Earl Sinclair Jr., of St. Pauls, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Person County, N.C., on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center under no bond.
A woman was reportedly found in the road on March 20 after jumping out of the suspect’s vehicle. She told authorities she’d been held captive in her bedroom and sexually assaulted multiple times since Dec. 22, the release stated.
On March 22, RCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Sinclair’s residence and obtained arrest warrants.
