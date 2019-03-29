Woman left in Berkeley County jail for nearly a week receives $28K

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County woman was paid $28,000 from the South Carolina’s insurance reserve fund after she claimed she was held in jail for almost a week.
Christina Lockwood’s case was closed in February 2019, almost a year after she was jailed for a bench warrant out of Berkeley County, according to a payout from the state’s insurance reserve fund.
She claimed, in March 2018, she was taken into custody by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and held for nearly seven days at the Hill Finklea Detention Center. Court documents say she lost her job because of this.
Lockwood argued the sheriff’s office failed to bring her before any trial court judge or bond judge within 24 hours of her arrest, and in their answer to the complaint, the sheriff’s office admitted to this.
However, BCSO also described how part of Lockwood’s stay in jail happened on weekend days and on a Friday when the court was not open. BCSO added the judge that could have handled Lockwood’s case is part-time.
The case was dismissed with prejudice in January, which means it can never be brought back before the court.
Lockwood was paid $28,000 her losses and $12, 687.73 for expenses.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.