Baseball Falls to Auburn Friday Night at Founders Park

Auburn got out to an early lead in the second inning after Daniel Lloyd allowed a leadoff walk and a single up the middle off the bat of Conor Davis. Three consecutive singles followed, as Kason Howell drove Davis in and then Judd Ward brought home Ryan Bliss, giving the Tigers the 3-0 lead with no outs in the inning. Lloyd managed to get out of the jam by retiring the next three batters in a row with runners on first and second.