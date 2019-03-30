Big seventh inning leads Panthers past Bucs Friday night

HIGH POINT, N.C. – After Charleston Southern tied the ballgame at 4-4 on a Josh Litchfield triple in the seventh, High Point answered with five runs on their way to a 9-4 win in the series opener Friday night in Big South baseball action.
CSU (9-20, 0-7 Big South) got the High Point (10-13, 3-4 Big South) starter Grey Lyttle early with three runs in the top of the first, but two unearned runs in the fourth began a High Point rally that saw the home Panthers score nine of the final 10 runs of the game.
Josh Litchfield and Kyle Horton each collected two hit games and combined for three steals while Payton Holdsworth drew two walks, but the two-run fourth gave the Panthers life and kickstarted another two-spot in the fifth and six singles in the seventh scored the final five tallies.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh and having the first two batters retired, Ryan Rizk laced a double to left field then Josh Litchfield tripled to left center – the first for CSU this season – to tie it at 4-4 before the Panther rally one half-inning later.
How They Scored
- CSU jumped on the Panthers early with a three-run first behind three hits, two walks and an error.
- Kyle Horton got the first hit then Jason Miller and Ryan Stoudemire walked giving Payton Holdsworth a bases-loaded opportunity. He delivered a two-run single through the left side to extend his hit streak and give CSU a 2-0 lead.
- Brooks Bryan then laced a ball to short, but an error allowed a third run to score before a rundown play ended the inning, but not before a 3-0 CSU lead.
- High Point scored their first two runs of the night in the fourth, both unearned behind two Buccaneer miscues a walk and one hit.
- The Panthers then chased Bennett with a solo home run in the fifth and two-out double before Seth Owens used one pitch to get out of it with a 4-3 deficit.
- Josh Litchfield smacked CSU’s first triple of the season in response to score Ryan Rizk and tie it at 4-4 where it would stay until High Point broke the game open with a five-run seventh.
- The Panthers scored five runs on six hits taking what was a 4-4 ballgame and turning it into a 9-4 advantage for the home team.
News and Notes
- Payton Holdsworth continued to stay hot at the plate Friday night drawing two walks and driving in two runs on a first-inning single.
- Both Josh Litchfield and Kyle Horton collected two-hit performances in the first two spots in the lineup and three total steals.
- Jason Miller extended his hit streak to eight games while Hardwick made it 14-straight contests reaching safely.
Up Next
Game two of the series between CSU and High Point is slated for 6 p.m. from Williard Stadium and the Bucs looking for a split in the series.