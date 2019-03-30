Byrd, Sharpe Lead Tigers Over Hokies 6-4

In the second inning, Elijah Henderson grounded a two-out, two-run single for his first career hit, then Byrd smacked a solo homer, his third of the season, in the third inning. After Logan Davidson extended his hitting streak to 14 with a two-out single in the fifth inning, the Tigers scored three runs, including two on run-scoring singles by Byrd and Bryar Hawkins, to up their lead to 6-1. The Hokies scored a run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, then added two runs on Kerry Carpenter's two-out, two-run triple in the seventh inning to narrow Clemson's lead to 6-4.