Charleston Police investigating early-morning shooting
By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2019 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 3:56 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a shooting early Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 2200 block of Birdie Garrett Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Officers found a man on the porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took the victim to MUSC for treatment. No information has been released on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting and are trying to identify suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the on-call detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

