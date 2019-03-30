Charleston Police investigating early-morning shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a shooting early Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 2200 block of Birdie Garrett Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Officers found a man on the porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took the victim to MUSC for treatment. No information has been released on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting and are trying to identify suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the on-call detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
