’Dogs Let One Slip Away

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel allowed three runs in the eighth inning and another in the ninth to fall, 5-4, to Furman in the first game of a three-game series Friday evening at Latham Stadium.
Game Information
Score: Furman 5, The Citadel 4
Records: Furman (8-16, 1-3 SoCon), The Citadel (9-17, 2-2 SoCon)
Series: Furman leads 1-0
Location: Greenville, South Carolina (Latham Stadium)
Key Plays
· The Bulldogs hit four-straight batters in the eighth inning that helped three runs to score and tie the game.
· The Citadel looked to take the lead in the ninth after a throwing error was negated by an interference call at second base.
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting on the board as Ryan McCarthy hit the first pitch of the game into the gap in left center for a double.
· After moving to third on a groundout, McCarthy scored on a groundout from Bryce Leasure.
· The Citadel added to its lead in the third inning as McCarthy and Tyler Corbitt started the inning with back-to-back singles.
· A walk to Leasure loaded the bases and Ben Peden drove in two runs with a double into the corner in right field.
· The ‘Dogs made it a 4-0 lead in the fifth when Andrew Judkins double into the left field corner to score Leasure from first.
· The Paladins got a run back in the home-half of the inning after John Michael Boswell singled through the left side to score a run.
· The score would remain the same until the eighth inning when Anthony Fontana delivered a two-out double to score a run.
· Furman would score two more runs to tie the game on four consecutive hit batters.
· The Bulldogs looked to regain the lead in the ninth inning as MCarthy started the inning with a single up the middle.
· That is when the inning got interesting. Corbitt hit a grounder to third, but no throw was made as a balk was called. The Citadel took the result of the play, which goes down as a base hit for Corbitt.
· The next batter hit a grounder to second that was thrown away at first, allowing a run to score. However, interference was called at second for not sliding and the run was taken off the board.
· The Paladins took advantage and led off the ninth with a solo home run from Dax Roper for the game winner.
Inside the Box Score
· Jordan Merritt was able to dance out of trouble in his seven innings of work. The senior allowed just one run and struck out nine.
· Merritt allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in four of the first five innings, but managed to allow just one run and strand eight base runners over that span.
· After allowing the run in the fifth, Merritt ended his outing by retiring the next six hitters he faced, including three strikeouts.
· The nine strikeouts ties a career-high for Merritt, matching the nine punchouts he had against Delaware State in his first start of the season.
· Alex Bialakis (0-2) took the loss after allowing one run to the only hitter he faced.
· Jordan Beaston (3-1) did not allow a hit in his one inning of work to pick up the victory.
· Ryan McCarthy led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
· Tyler Corbitt and Will Bastian each added two hits.
· Peden doubled and drove in two runs as the ‘Dogs got hits from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
On Deck
The two teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.