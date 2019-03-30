Family holds vigil for Berkeley County murder victim

PINOPOLIS, SC (WCSC) - Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Berkeley County last fall gathered Saturday to remember the son, friend and brother they lost.
Deputies found Richard Patterson’s body on Oct. 23, 2018, in the trunk of an abandoned car. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Patterson died of a gunshot wound.
Patterson’s mother, Teresa Mizell, says a candlelight vigil is the least she can do to get through her grief since his birthday was Thursday.
“The way my son died, nobody ever deserves to have their life taken. It’s like I relive his death every five minutes,” Mizell says.
To help with the grief, Mizzell is hosting dozens of people who will light candles and release lanterns in his honor.
“He’s going to be missed for the rest of everyone’s days,” Mizzell says.
She says her son would have celebrated his 25th birthday this past week, so she says she thinks this vigil is the exact thing everyone needs. There is also a silent auction to benefit the Keepers of the Wild.
She says his family, friends, and loved ones will continue to fight until the case is closed and they find closure.
“My family is strong and we are willing to fight as long as it takes to get justice,” she says.
She says she knows that every candle lit and every lantern released is something that her son sees and appreciates.
There has been an arrest made in the case, but nobody has officially been charged in Patterson’s murder.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.