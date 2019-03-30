Funeral services held for man killed in Colleton County officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Friends and family gathered in Walterboro Saturday to remember the man killed in a deputy involved shooting earlier this month.
Derek Acquandrew Smith, 22, was laid to rest at Mount Olive Baptist Church eight days after the incident.
According to his obituary, Smith was a graduate of Colleton County High School and was a proud member of the U.S. Army National Guard 1223rd Unit Engineering Company. Members of that unit served as pallbearers at Smith’s funeral. Smith worked at Walmart and enjoyed playing video games in his leisure time, the funeral program states.
Smith’s family made a statement in the funeral program expressing gratitude and appreciation “for every act of kindness, prayer, love and support shown during this time of bereavement," which they called a source of strength.
Smith was survived by his mother and preceded in death by his father, the obituary states.
Stephens Funeral Homes of Walterboro handled the arrangements.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting that led to Smith's death.
Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland said one of his deputies was responding to a reported burglary at a church and that Smith pulled a knife. Strickland said his deputy tried to resolve the situation peacefully but fired at least one round to protect and defend herself.
EMS took Smith to Colleton County Medical Center where he died that day.
The deputy was not injured, Strickland said.
SLED investigators have not yet released any findings in the case.
