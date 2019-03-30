Injured HCFR firefighter sings National Anthem during pinning ceremony

Less than four months ago, Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter/AEMT Beth Petty was almost killed when she was a first-responder at a fatal accident. A vehicle rocketed through the emergency scene, hit Beth, threw her through the air and off the road. She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. We’re so happy and proud Beth is recovering so well and has decided to sing the National Anthem for us at tonight’s promotional pinning ceremony. We think she brings down the house! What do you think? Great job, Beth! #HCFR