McLarty, Offense Power Cougars to 9-0 Win Over Hofstra

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) delivered his third consecutive quality start with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings, as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) and Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) combined for five RBI to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 9-0 win over Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday night at Patriots Point.
The victory marks the College of Charleston’s (17-10, 2-2 CAA) third straight win, and pulls the Cougars even with William & Mary and James Madison in the CAA standings. The Cougars scored at least nine runs for the third straight game, pushing across nine runs on 14 hits – including three for extra bags – while holding Hofstra (3-16, 0-1 CAA) scoreless to record their second shutout of the season.
Charleston went 6-for-8 (.750) in leadoff situations, converted 15-of-25 (.600) advancement opportunities on the night, and allowed only two Pride baserunners to reach scoring position. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 3-for-3 with a double and one run scored to pace the offense, as Davey continued his hot streak with a two-run single as part of a 2-for-4 evening.
Wondrack clubbed his team-leading sixth home run of the season with a three-run moonshot to left in the seventh. Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, as Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.), Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each drove in one. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) scored twice and made a highlight reel catch in the fourth to rob Hofstra’s Sean Flaherty of a home run.
McLarty delivered another sensational performance on the mound for the Cougars, scattering two hits, walking two, and fanning 11 over eighth shutout innings to pick up his fourth win of the season. Trey Fields (Kingsport, Tenn.) worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
Rob Weissheier led the way for Hofstra with two of the Pride’s four hits, as Anthony D’Onofrio and Sean Rausch each collected a base knock. Michael James made the start and lasted six innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and striking out two to take the loss. Mark Faello tossed the final two frames for the Pride.
The Cougars and Pride will meet in a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon to close out the series. Game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., with game two expected to follow at 6:00 p.m.