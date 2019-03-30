McLarty, Offense Power Cougars to 9-0 Win Over Hofstra

The victory marks the College of Charleston’s (17-10, 2-2 CAA) third straight win, and pulls the Cougars even with William & Mary and James Madison in the CAA standings. The Cougars scored at least nine runs for the third straight game, pushing across nine runs on 14 hits – including three for extra bags – while holding Hofstra (3-16, 0-1 CAA) scoreless to record their second shutout of the season.