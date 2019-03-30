Person dies after being run over by tractor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a death that resulted from a person falling off of a tractor and into its path Saturday afternoon.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Murrell Road off Highway 17 for a report of a fall.
Crews arrived to the scene and began treating a person who had apparently fallen off of a tractor and then was run over by it, causing severe injuries, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
The victim went into cardiac arrest and died while crews were providing care. The patient died at the scene, firefighters say.
County chaplains were also sent to the scene to assist the family with the loss of the family member.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
