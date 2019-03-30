Police arrest man for burglary, assault at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is now facing multiple charges following an incident Sunday at a West Ashley apartment.
Jacob Warren Johnson Jr. is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and strong armed robbery, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
He was taken into custody 12:30 p.m. Friday by officers from the Charleston Police Department Warrants Unit, Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshalls.
The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday when the suspect entered the victim’s apartment, Francis said.
Johnson is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The investigation is on-going.
