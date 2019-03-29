South GA school celebrates classmate’s victory in battle against cancer

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Brynlee Ethridge fought leukemia for years. To celebrate the Westwood Schools student’s remission, she was surprised Friday morning by her school.
Ethridge has battled leukemia since she was a little girl.
On Friday, her classmates celebrated Ethridge’s victory against cancer by donning shirts and posters. Students and staff lined up outside the school to welcome Ethridge when she arrived at school.
Ethridge said though it has been a hard and long fight, it’s her friends and teachers that have helped her get through her fight against cancer.
“My best friends Emmi and Addi, of course, have been through it all with me too and my whole school, and my teachers,” Ethridge, tearfully, said.
Ethridge said she loves school and has had to miss a lot of days because of the cancer, so she hopes now that she is in remission, she won’t have to miss any more days.
