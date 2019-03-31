Annual Dream Girls Conference wraps up in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The 6th Annual Dream Girls Conference, designed to help middle and high school girls from across the state and country get empowered and inspired, wrapped up Saturday night at the North Charleston Convention Center.
The Dream Girls Conference aims to boost self confidence in the girls and provide resources to help them make good choices in life. It features notable speakers, authors and performers.
“When girls come and they have these challenges that they’re facing," Youth Empowerment Services Founder and Executive Director Roslin Fields said. "They see thousands of other girls like themselves being empowered and it lifts them up and it says to them I am not alone.”
The conference is put on by Youth Empowerment Services who provides mentoring across the tricounty area.
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler was the host and anchors Lisa Weismanm, Alexis Simmons and Raphael James were also part of the conference.
Next year’s conference is March 21, 2020 at the North Charleston Convention Center.
