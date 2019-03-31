Bond set for man after stabbing in N. Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man appeared in bond after he was arrested for stabbing another man at a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant on Tuesday.
Clyde Mustafa Watson, 32, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, court documents say.
Affidavits state that on March 26, Watson entered a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant on Northside Drive where the victim was having dinner with co-workers.
A few seconds after entering the restaurant, Watson leaned over to the victim and told him he was going to assault the victim and his family, court documents say. He then struck the man in the head and the two began to fight.
Watson stabbed the man with a utility knife during the altercation, the affidavits say. After the two were separated, Watson fled the scene. He was arrested and positively identified through a photo lineup.
Watson was denied bond for the assault charge and given a $20,000 surety bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.