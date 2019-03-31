Bulldogs drop second game at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Citadel first baseman Ben Peden hit his fourth home run of the season in the Bulldogs 20-3 setback at Furman Saturday afternoon.
Game Information
Score: Furman 20, The Citadel 6
Records: Furman (9-16, 2-3 SoCon), The Citadel (9-18, 2-3 SoCon)
Series: Furman leads 2-0
Location: Greenville, South Carolina (Latham Stadium)
Key Plays
· The Paladins used two big innings to break open a close game. They scored eight in the fifth and six in the sixth.
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first as Tyler Corbitt was hit by a pitch with two outs and scored on Ben Peden’s two-run blast deep to right field.
· The Paladins took the lead in the second on four singles and a fielding error. Bret Heubner drove in a run with a bunt single to first and David Webel hit a slow roller down the third-base line to score another run. The third run of the inning scored on a fielding error.
· FU added a fourth run in the fourth inning as a one-out walk came in to score on balk.
· The wheels came off for the Bulldogs over the next two innings as the Paladins scored eight runs off seven hits in the fifth, then took advantage of three walks and a hit batter in the sixth to add six more runs.
· The Bulldogs got back on the scoreboard in the ninth inning after Lane Botkin walked and Wes Lane singled to left center.
· Both players came around to score when Cole Simpson tripled into the right-field corner.
Inside the Box Score
· Shane Connolly (3-3) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs, six earned, on 10 hits over 4.1 innings.
· Rob Hughes (3-1) picked up the victory after surrendering three runs on six hits over five innings.
· Ben Peden was the lone ‘Dog to have a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer.
· Cole Simpson came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a two-run triple.
· Wes Lane added a pinch-hit single.
On Deck
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.