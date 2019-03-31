Carolina Evens Up Auburn Series with Saturday Shutout Win

Carolina got on the board in the second as Jenkins laced a solo home run to the Auburn bullpen, his fourth of the season. The Gamecocks then scored three runs without a hit in the sixth. Walks to Jacob Olson and Luke Berryhill started the frame. Chris Cullen moved both runners up on a sacrifice bunt and Brady Allen walked to load the bases. Jenkins hit a comebacker that was knocked down by Auburn pitcher Elliott Anderson but his throw to first was wild, allowing two runs to score. Allen then scored on a passed ball for the fourth run of the game.