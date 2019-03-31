1 dead in Colleton County after tractor trailer accident

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Saturday night.
The accident occurred on Interstate 95 south, near mile marker 40, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of a tractor trailer side swiped a motor home that was legally parked in the emergency lane of the interstate, Southern said. The driver died after he ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the accident.
The name of the victim has not been released by the Colleton County coroner’s office.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.