Deputies: Two injured in shooting at Sampit Park in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at Sampit Park in Georgetown.
Deputies say two people have gunshot wounds and are being treated at area hospitals.
Deputies were at the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials say more information will be provided when it becomes available.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
