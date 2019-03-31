Dry Start to the Day, but Rain Is on the Way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front is quickly moving east and will bring scattered showers to the Lowcountry this afternoon and early this evening. High temperatures ahead of this front should top out in the mid 70s under increasing clouds. Overnight lows will feel chilly-dipping into the low 40s.
A mainly dry start to the week is on tap, but a coastal storm will dump more rain Tuesday across the area- possibly more rain than what we’ve seen all month. A soggy day paired with high temperatures in the mid 50s and breezy conditions will make for an uncomfortable Tuesday. Make plans to dress warm!
Temperatures warm back to the 70s Wednesday under plenty of sunshine.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, scattered afternoon/early evening showers; HIGH: 77.
TOMORROW: Chilly and mostly cloudy, late day shower chance; HIGH: 58.
TUESDAY: Heavy rain at times, gusty winds; HIGH: 55.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer and sunny; HIGH: 71.
THURSDAY: Warmer and mostly sunny; HIGH: 74.
FRIDAY: A few showers possible; HIGH: 76.
SATURDAY: Scattered rain possible; HIGH: 82.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
