Man suspected of driving under the influence crashes into police car, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston officer was transported to the hospital for treatment after he was involved in an accident Sunday night.
The accident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Rivers Avenue and Morris Boulevard while officers were responding to another accident, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
Pryor says the driver of a grey Ford F-150 struck the rear of an empty patrol vehicle. That patrol vehicle was then pushed into the back of a second patrol unit.
The officer was taken to Roper Northwoods hospital for treatment. The officer has since been released.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was suspected to be driving under the influence. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
