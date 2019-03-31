Man suspected of driving under the influence crashes into police car, police say

By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 5:26 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston officer was transported to the hospital for treatment after he was involved in an accident Sunday night.

The accident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Rivers Avenue and Morris Boulevard while officers were responding to another accident, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Rivers Avenue. (Source: Live 5)
Pryor says the driver of a grey Ford F-150 struck the rear of an empty patrol vehicle. That patrol vehicle was then pushed into the back of a second patrol unit.

The officer was taken to Roper Northwoods hospital for treatment. The officer has since been released.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was suspected to be driving under the influence. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

