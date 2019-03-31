McRae Walk-Off Keys Cougars to Thrilling Sweep of Hofstra

Hofstra jumped in front with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. The Cougars would chip away with one in the sixth and one in the seventh, before tying the game with two runs in the eighth on a sac fly by Manzo and an RBI single by Hart. McRae then delivered the Cougars’ second walk-off homer in the 10th with a three-run shot to left center to cap CofC’s 12th comeback win of the season.