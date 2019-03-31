McRae Walk-Off Keys Cougars to Thrilling Sweep of Hofstra

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) clubbed a two-out, three-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning of game one, and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) combined to drive in eight runs in the nightcap to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a doubleheader sweep of Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (19-10, 4-2 CAA) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to snatch a 7-4 extra-inning victory over Hofstra (3-18, 0-3 CAA) in game one, before scoring 10 runs in the first four innings of game two en route to a dominating 16-0 victory. The Cougars put their offense on full display in the doubleheader sweep, totaling 23 runs on 28 hits – including season-highs of 16 runs and 17 hits in game two. Charleston held the Pride to four runs, all in game one, on 15 base knocks while keeping Hofstra off the scoreboard for the second time in as many days in the series finale.
Dixon led the Cougars with five RBI – all in game two – in the twin-bill, while Wondrack, McRae, and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each plated three runs. McRae and Wondrack each launched a home run to move into ties for seventh and ninth, respectively, on the program’s all-time list. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) went 4-for-7 with three runs and four stolen bases in the doubleheader. Hart’s four steals lift him into a tie for sixth on the program’s all-time list.
Vito Friscia went 5-for-6 with three doubles to lead the way for Hofstra in the twin-bill, as Rob Weisheier collected three hits with a pair of two-baggers. Ryan Rue delivered a solid start for the Pride in game one, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five over six and one-third innings.
Game One: Charleston 7, Hofstra 4 (10)
McRae paced the offense with a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning in game one, while Hart went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Dixon walked three times and scored twice, as Hart, Manzo, Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.), and Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) each drove in one run.
Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) got the start and pitched into the fourth, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out three. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) surrendered two runs over three and two-thirds, before Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) and Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) combined for two shutout innings. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) recorded the final two outs of the 10th, and collected his fourth win of the season.
Hofstra jumped in front with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. The Cougars would chip away with one in the sixth and one in the seventh, before tying the game with two runs in the eighth on a sac fly by Manzo and an RBI single by Hart. McRae then delivered the Cougars’ second walk-off homer in the 10th with a three-run shot to left center to cap CofC’s 12th comeback win of the season.
Game Two: Charleston 16, Hofstra 0
Dixon drove in a career-high five runs with his second career four-hit game to pace the offense. Wondrack reached base four times, scored three runs, and drove in three with an RBI single and a two-run homer. Manzo went 2-for-5 with two RBI, as Davey collected two hits and drove in one. Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), McLendon Sears (Sumter, S.C.), Tanner McCallister (Roebuck, S.C.), and Luke Stageberg (Greer, S.C.) each plated one run.
Price tossed five shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) struck out three in two scoreless frames, as Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) and Trent Joiner (Huntersville, N.C.) each spun one shutout inning.
The Cougars picked up right where they left off in game two, pushing across five runs in the first to set the tone. Wondrack highlighted a three-run third with a two-run shot to left, as Charleston added two in the fourth and five in the sixth to put the game comfortably out of reach. Stageberg and Sears each collected their first collegiate RBI in the blowout win.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Wednesday when the Cougars travel to Statesboro, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern in a midweek matchup. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.