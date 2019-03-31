Police search for gunman after shooting at North Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting Saturday afternoon sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded at approximately 4:20 p.m. to the area of Pine Forest Drive to investigate a reported shooting at a, spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Charleston County dispatchers reported the incident location was at the Pine Crest Apartments.
Pryor said that when officers arrived on the scene, the victim’s girlfriend told them friends of the victim had taken him to MUSC for treatment to a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim’s girlfriend told police the father of her child got into an argument with her outside, and when her current boyfriend tried to intervene, the other man shot at him, striking him in the leg, Pryor said.
Police have not named the person they are looking for in connection with the shooting.
