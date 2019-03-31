Second Charleston restaurant points to labor problems as reason for closure in same week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A downtown Charleston restaurant's announcement on Friday that it was shutting down effective immediately cited the same issue a West Ashley eatery says led to its decision to close.
Kitchen 208 posted to its Facebook page Friday it was closing effective that same day.
“After much thoughtful consideration, we regretfully announce the closing of Kitchen 208 restaurant effective 3/29/19,” the post stated in part. “Our decision is based upon the very difficult labor force environment in the Charleston area, specifically qualified restaurant staff. We would like to thank all of our current and past employees for their hard work as well as our loyal customers for their patronage.”
Kitchen 208 was located at 208 King Street and was known for breakfast, lunch and Sunday brunch items served either in an indoor dining room or pet-friendly outdoor patio.
Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” program visited the restaurant in 2017 to spotlight its Belle-Gem Triple Play, a “three-story chicken-and-waffle creation.”
On Tuesday, West Ashley restaurant Parson Jack’s Cafe announced it would close Sunday night after more than 12 years in business. Owner Steve Morgan said the decision to close was purely financial with rising rent and rising labor costs he said pushes wages to reach “unsustainable levels.”
The result is that small “Mom and Pop” restaurants like Parson Jack’s Cafe get pushed out of business, he said.
Parson Jack’s will shut down after a “thank you party” planned from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. During the party, the restaurant plans to donate more than $6,000 to the Charleston Animal Society and PetHelpers. The money had decorated the restaurant’s ceiling for most of its existence.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.