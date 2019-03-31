Stoppage Time Goal Steal Win From Battery in North Carolina

It was heartbreak for the Battery in the final minute of stoppage time as Tommy McCabe brought the hosts level on a fantastic goal from outside the box. A scramble on the edge of the area ended with McCabe sending the ball into the top left corner of the Battery goal. Despite the late equalizer, Coach Anhaeuser applauded the team's defensive effort on the night. “The guys played so well. We are committed to defending every game and we make it a priority. Our guys are back with another year of experience and we’re going to be just as good as we were last year (defensively). We can be the best defense in the league.”