Texas Tech beats Gonzaga in NCAA tournament

(AP) — Texas Tech defeated Gonzaga 75-69 Saturday night in the West Region final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The game shaped up as a matchup between Gonzaga’s efficient offense and Texas Tech’s suffocating defenses.
Texas Tech’s stingy defense helped the Red Raiders pull ahead in the second half as they clinched their first Final Four berth.
Gonzaga led Texas Tech 37-35 after a first half that featured nine ties and nine lead changes. The teams continued to go back and forth early in the second half.
Texas Tech turned its Sweet 16 game against Michigan into a stomping Thursday night. Texas Tech closed up the middle, contested jumpers and turned away nearly everything the Wolverines attempted at the rim.
