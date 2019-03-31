Tigers Trounce Hokies, 14-1

The Tigers (21-6, 8-3 ACC), who took a 2-0 lead in the series, jumped on the Hokies with four runs in the second inning. Three straight run-scoring doubles by Bryar Hawkins, Bo Majkowski and Davis Sharpe along with a run-scoring single by Elijah Henderson plated the runs. Virginia Tech (16-11, 4-7 ACC) got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on Dalton Harum's sacrifice fly.