Troopers investigating crash involving North Charleston Police vehicles

By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 12:00 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating an accident Saturday night that appeared to involve at least two North Charleston Police vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Rivers Avenue. (Source: Live 5)
The crash was reported at 10:37 p.m., according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. Dispatchers say the crash happened near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Morris Baker Boulevard.

Images from the scene appear to show two police cars involved.

Injuries have been reported in the crash, but the number of injured and the extent of the injuries is not clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

