Warrant issued for Georgetown County shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies named a suspect in a late-night shooting Saturday at Sampit Park.
Vonte Porell McCray, 24 of Andrews, is wanted on a charge of attempted murder after two people were wounded late Saturday night, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Deputies say the two victims were being treated at area hospitals.
Deputies responded to the park shortly before midnight.
Officials say more information will be provided when it becomes available.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
