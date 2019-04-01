April Fools: CofC jokes about moving spring graduation out of Cistern Yard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Well, the College of Charleston almost got us.
Complete with an official looking press release, the College wrote that it was breaking tradition and moving all its graduation ceremonies out of the Cistern Yard to North Charleston Coliseum beginning in 2020.
Officials even stated they had contracted with an architectural firm to build a replica of the Cistern stage and Randolph Hall façade inside the arena.
The press release even had fake quotes which sound pretty real.
“For years, we have received complaints about the limited number of tickets available to graduating students,” said Ted Burdette, vice president of executive programmatic enhancements at the College of Charleston. “With this new venue, we will be able to accommodate more requests for tickets, thus allowing more friends and family members to participate in this joyous celebration.”
The College went on to say that it would trade in the signature white dresses with tuxedos for traditional caps and gowns and the April Fools day joke wasn’t revealed until the end of the release. “If you’re still reading, Happy April Fools’ Day!”
One fact is certain, the College will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2020.
